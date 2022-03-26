Chandler Halderson moved to Dodge Correctional Institution to begin life sentence

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Online records show Chandler Halderson has been moved from the Dane County Jail to Dodge Correctional Institution as he begins to serve his life sentence for killing and dismembering his parents, Bart and Krista.

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections indicate Halderson was moved to the prison in Waupun on Friday, a little more than one week after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Halderson filed a notice of his intent to pursue post-conviction relief last Friday, a day after Dane County Judge John Hyland handed down the sentence.

“If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, take a moment to please reach out to me. It’s not that I do not have feelings. It’s that I was warned to not show them due to the scrutiny of this case,” Halderson said while speaking briefly during his sentencing hearing last week.

He was found guilty of all eight charges filed against him — two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, dismembering a corpse, and providing false information on a missing person — in late January after a trial that lasted several weeks.

