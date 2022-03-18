Chandler Halderson begins process to appeal conviction in parents’ murders

by Logan Reigstad

Chandler Halderson speaks at his sentencing hearing on March 17, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel300)

MADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson, the Dane County man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents last year, has begun the process to appeal his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Online court records show a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief was filed in the case Friday. Just before Dane County Judge John Hyland sentenced Halderson on Thursday, Halderson spoke publicly for the first time and announced his plans to appeal the case.

“If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, take a moment to please reach out to me. It’s not that I do not have feelings. It’s that I was warned to not show them due to the scrutiny of this case,” Halderson said during brief remarks in court Thursday afternoon.

Halderson had 20 days from sentencing to start the appeal process by filing the notice of intent.

OTHER RELATED HALDERSON STORIES

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.