Chancellor Blank: B1G football on hold until questions answered

Associated Press by Associated Press

Blank

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She said once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

