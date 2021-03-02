Chad Ryan Kubis

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Chad Ryan Kubis, age 43, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home.

No services are planned at this time.

Chad was born November 25, 1977 in Port Washington, Wisconsin the son of James and Tana (Doers). Chad loved to hunt and fish and spend time walking in the wild areas of Jackson County. He was a giving and selfless person.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Tana Kubis; brother, Joseph (Lisa) Kubis; niece, Clara and nephew, Mason Kubis. He is also survived by his aunt’s and uncles, and his many friends. Chad is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Clara Kubis and great-grandmother, Myrtle Bunde.

Please remember Chad for his outgoing personality and his charming smile.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.