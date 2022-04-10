Chad Lee Peterson

by Obituaries

Chad Lee Peterson (48) of Monroe, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, of natural causes.

Chad was born August 18, 1973, in Two Rivers, WI, the son of Richard and Beverly (Larson) Peterson, and grew up in Mishicot, WI. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1992. After graduation, he attended UW-Madison for two years before transferring to UW-Stout where he earned a degree in Food Science Technology in 1997. Chad started his career in the hospitality industry but soon found a path into metal fabrication and sales. He had been employed as a General Manager at Nelson Global Products for the past several years.

Chad’s true joy in life was being a dad to his children Ryan and Leah. In fact, it was the love for his children that brought him to Monroe. Whether it was scouting, softball, cross country, tennis or football, he was and will remain their biggest fan. Cooking and golf were Chad’s favorite hobbies. During his time at Stout, he had the opportunity to study under a former White House chef. Chad had a gift for flavor and technique. He always seemed to know just how to make every dish outstanding. Chad was introduced to golf by Linda White at the age of 7. It quickly grew into a passion for him, and even gave him the opportunity to caddy with Bob Hope. Chad had participated in numerous golf leagues throughout the years. Recently, since Wisconsin weather didn’t allow him to be golfing year-round, he joined a pool league to get him through the snowy months. Over the past 11 years, Chad made so many wonderful friends in Monroe, including Josh Frauchinger and Janine Clermont who were more than just neighbors or friends, they truly became his Monroe family.

Chad is survived by his son, Ryan; daughter, Leah; parents Dick and Bev Peterson of Mishicot; sister Amy (Dave) Loomis of Howards Grove; nephews, Drew and Max; niece, Anna; aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert & Helen Larson and Walter & Mildred Peterson; his uncle Charles Peterson and aunt Carol Peterson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

