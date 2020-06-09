Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow, taken into custody after human remains found at Idaho home

Tylee Ryan, 17, J.J. Vallow, 7, last seen in September

CNN by CNN

Chad Daybell

Chad Daybell has been taken into custody after human remains were found on his Idaho property Tuesday morning, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said at a news conference.

Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow, whose two children have been missing since September.

Hagen said that “detectives and investigators have recovered what is believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” according to video provided by CNN affiliate KIFI/KIDK.

“Chad Daybell has been taken into custody for questioning,” Hagen said.

Hagen offered no further details.

Vallow and Daybell left their Rexburg home when investigators started looking into Tylee and Joshua’s disappearance, police have said.

Vallow, 46, has been in custody since she was extradited from Hawaii in March. She faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with an Idaho court.

Vallow’s children were last seen at different times.

Tylee Ryan, 17, has not been seen since she visited Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8 with her brother Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, mother and uncle Alex Cox, according to authorities.

Joshua was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.