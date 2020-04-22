Cephus ready to leave a legacy in the NFL

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Several Badgers say the team is more than willing to welcome Cephus back if he chooses to return.

MADISON – After a breakout junior year, Quintez Cephus decided to declare for the NFL Draft. And after an impressive performance at the combine and Wisconsin’s pro day, Cephus knows he has the body and the hands to make it at the next level.

He just needs an opportunity. Not only for himself, but for his family.

“It’s a process that can change your life. It can do so many things for you and your family” One call is all it takes. And @QoDeep_87 is one call away. We caught up with the former @BadgerFootball star as he prepares for the draft. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/vSVBEUWmLn — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 22, 2020

Comments

comments