CEO donates $10K to pay for Anisa Scott’s funeral to give her ‘the home going celebration she deserves’

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — CEO of Concero Amy Arenz donated $10,000 to cover the funeral expenses for Anisa Scott.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced on its Facebook page that the donation was made “so Anisa will have the home going celebration she deserves.”

According to the Facebook post, the Rios/ Scott family asked the Boys & Girls Club to make funeral arrangements for the 11-year-old who was shot during an act of gun violence on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Rios/Scott family they would like to thank Amy Arenz for her generosity and the family is also thankful for the support the community is providing as well,” the post said.

Anyone who would like to send cards to the family can send them to 1818 W. Beltline Avenue c/o Ashley Rios.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments