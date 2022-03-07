Centro Hispano of Dane County receive $4.8M grant to build new facility

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Centro Hispano of Dane County received a $4.8 million grant from the State of Wisconsin to build a new facility, the group announced.

The investment is part of Evers’ Neighborhood Investment Grant Program.

Centro said it has tripled in size over the past 10 years and is in need of more space.

“With this gift, we are one significant step closer in the creation of a safe, strong, and sustainable Centro,” executive director Karen Coller said. “A place for action, collaboration, Esperanza, dreaming, laughing, and transforming our City, County, and State, together.”

Centro plans to perform a “land swap” with the City of Madison, trading its current facility for a location around the corner.

The new facility will help Centro double the number of youth in afterschool programs and develop a bilingual nursing career pathway by 2030.

