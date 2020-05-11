Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Cento
$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4
Includes sourdough bread, choice of salad, two pizzas or two pastas or one of each.
SALAD
Mixed Greens
fennel, speck, citrus, poached fig, mint, basil, fig reduction, white balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Kale
grana padano, crouton, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette
PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
basil, roasted cherry tomato, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Foraged Mushroom Pizza
taleggio, fried enoki mushroom, preserved lemon
Italian Sausage Pizza
mozzarella, broccolini, calabrian chili, parmesan, tomato sauce
Spicy Salumi Pizza
soppressata, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
PASTA
Pennoni Primavera
brussels sprouts, spinach, tomato, pea, parmesan
Tagliatelle
ragu alla bolognese, ricotta, parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
spaghetti, lemon-garlic butter, parsley, parmesan
Orecchiette
Italian sausage, spinach, tomato, parmesan
Mon – Sat 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
608-284-9378
centomadison.com
