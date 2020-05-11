Cento

Cento

$40 FAMILY MEAL

Serves 4 Includes sourdough bread, choice of salad, two pizzas or two pastas or one of each. SALAD Mixed Greens

fennel, speck, citrus, poached fig, mint, basil, fig reduction, white balsamic vinaigrette Tuscan Kale

grana padano, crouton, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette PIZZA Margherita Pizza

basil, roasted cherry tomato, mozzarella, tomato sauce Foraged Mushroom Pizza

taleggio, fried enoki mushroom, preserved lemon Italian Sausage Pizza

mozzarella, broccolini, calabrian chili, parmesan, tomato sauce Spicy Salumi Pizza

soppressata, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce PASTA Pennoni Primavera

brussels sprouts, spinach, tomato, pea, parmesan Tagliatelle

ragu alla bolognese, ricotta, parmesan Shrimp Scampi

spaghetti, lemon-garlic butter, parsley, parmesan Orecchiette

Italian sausage, spinach, tomato, parmesan Mon – Sat 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

608-284-9378

centomadison.com

