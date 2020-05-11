Cento

Cento pasta dish

Cento

$40 FAMILY MEAL
Serves 4

Includes sourdough bread, choice of salad, two pizzas or two pastas or one of each.

SALAD

Mixed Greens
fennel, speck, citrus, poached fig, mint, basil, fig reduction, white balsamic vinaigrette

Tuscan Kale
grana padano, crouton, lemon-anchovy vinaigrette

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza
basil, roasted cherry tomato, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Foraged Mushroom Pizza
taleggio, fried enoki mushroom, preserved lemon

Italian Sausage Pizza
mozzarella, broccolini, calabrian chili, parmesan, tomato sauce

Spicy Salumi Pizza
soppressata, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

PASTA

Pennoni Primavera
brussels sprouts, spinach, tomato, pea, parmesan

Tagliatelle
ragu alla bolognese, ricotta, parmesan

Shrimp Scampi
spaghetti, lemon-garlic butter, parsley, parmesan

Orecchiette
Italian sausage, spinach, tomato, parmesan

Mon – Sat 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
608-284-9378
centomadison.com

