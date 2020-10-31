Center for Black Excellence and Culture secures 2 substantial donations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Center for Black Excellence and Culture has secured two private donations to aid in its pre-development stage.

According to a news release, the contributions will provide support in creating the center’s programming while lending assistance to design the building’s performance spaces.

The donations come from the Larry and Marla Frank family, who have pledged a $125,000 donation to support the center’s development.

Frank Productions, LLC also announced its partnership in developing the center.

A public capital campaign to fund the construction and development of the center will be launched in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Anyone interested in donating can visit their website.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring of 2023 in the 700 block of West Badger Road.

