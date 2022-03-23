Center for Black Excellence and Culture project gets $1 million in federal funding

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture/JLA Architects

MADISON, Wis. — The recently-passed federal government funding bill will bring $1 million to Madison to help fund the planned Center for Black Excellence and Culture, local leaders announced Wednesday.

The funding will contribute to the Center’s $36 million capital campaign, which was first announced in December. The $1 million federal earmark was announced as part of that plan, but was finalized when Congress passed the federal omnibus bill.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Center for Black Excellence and Culture launches multi-million dollar capital campaign, unveils floor plan

Organizers have said the goal of the center is to use history and culture to empower young Black people to be leaders in the Madison area in the future.

“It’s going to be something this community has never seen before. It’s something that’s going to become a national model,” Rev. Dr. Alexander Gee said as he announced the project last year. “You’re going to see healthier people who are proud to be a part of Madison, and that’s going to cause significant growth.”

The Center is expected to include an atrium, two theaters, a recording studio and more features. The building was designed by Black architects, artists, business leaders and experts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.