Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Associated Press by Associated Press

Ross D. Franklin U.S. Census Director Steven Dillingham pauses as he listens to a question at a census news conference to urge Arizonans to participate in the nation's once-a-decade census population count Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats and result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham says he plans to resign with the change in presidential administrations.

Dillingham had been facing criticism over efforts to produce citizenship data to comply with an order from President Donald Trump. Dillingham said in a statement Monday that he would resign on Wednesday, the day President-elect Joseph Biden takes office.

The Census Bureau is in the middle of crunching the numbers for the 2020 census.

Democratic lawmakers last week called on Dillingham to resign after a watchdog agency said he had set a deadline that pressured statisticians to produce a report on the number of people in the U.S. illegally.

