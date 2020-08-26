Cement truck rolls over, oil leaks on roadway in town of Sylvester

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

SYLVESTER, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juda Fire Department responded to a report of a cement truck crash in the intersection of South Highway 11 and Balls Mill Road in Sylvester Tuesday at 1:14 p.m.

According to a release, Brett L. Broge, 31, of Monroe, was driving westbound on South Highway 11 and was attempting to turn northbound onto Balls Mill Road. During the turn, the cement truck overturned and stopped in the road.

Broge said he was not injured.

The release said oil leaked onto the road from the cement truck after the crash. The truck was towed from the scene after sustaining damage.

The Green County Highway Department cleaned up the oil spill.



