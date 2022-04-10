Celebrity basketball game returns after hiatus to benefit Easterseals

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in two years, the stars were back on the court.

The Celebrity Basketball Experience, benefiting Easterseals Wisconsin, returned to Madison College Saturday.

Former UW athletes like Ben Brust, Montee Ball and Zak Showalter laced up their shooting boots for a good game of hoops.

The event raised funds for Easterseals Wisconsin, an organization that helps local children and adults with disabilities.

