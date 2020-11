Celebrating the holidays during the pandemic

Site staff by Site staff

It’s no secret the holidays will be a lot different this year, and that’s causing people to cancel their traditions or rethink their plans. UW Health Distinguished Psychologist Shilagh Mirgain joins Live at Four with tips on how to stay festive this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.