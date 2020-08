Celebrating Swole Sister’s Day 2020

Site staff by Site staff

Swole Sister’s Day is a contest put on by a collaboration of small fitness brands that are celebrating the sisterhood that women create in the gym. Co-founder Emily Ruyle joins Live at Four to explain what the contest is all about.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments