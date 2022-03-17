Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Madison

by Shelby Evans

Photo by Pixabay CC There are many St. Patrick's Day events planned this month in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — Bars and restaurants were among the first business hit hard by Covid-19 in 2020.

If you’re looking for away to Celebrate the holiday while supporting local, we’ve got a list of Madison spots that are doing something special today.

1.Mackeysey’s Pub.

They advertise themselves as one of the last family run Wisconsin tavern on State street.

They posted on their Instagram that they are offering a special St. Patrick’s Day menu complete with Green Beer.

Their hours are 11 a.m. – bar close today.

2.Coopers Tavern

Located on the square, Coopers serves pub fare and has more than 28 beers on tap. They are opening their upstairs to the public to allow for a full house.

Their website advertises St. Patrick’s day specials including corned beef and cabbage, Cottage Pie and Guinness Chocolate Cake.

They will be open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

3. Danny’s Pub

According to their Facebook, they are serving up Reuben Rolls, Corned Beef and Green beer starting at 3 p.m.

