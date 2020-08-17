Celebrating Madison’s 5th annual Black Restaurant Week

More than 30 restaurants and food carts are honoring Milele Chikasa Anana by participating in Madison’s annual Black Restaurant Week. Anana started the annual event five years ago to help support Black-owned restaurants. President of the Madison Black Chamber Camille Carter joins Live at Four to share how Black Restaurant week started, and why it’s so important now.

