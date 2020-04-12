Celebrating Easter during COVID-19 pandemic

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Easter is one of the first holidays to be spent under quarantine, and those celebrating are turning to technology to see family and friends.

On Easter Sunday, Pastor Breanna Illene led Trinity United Methodist Church in service over virtual platforms.

“It’s a normal worship service, as normal as you can be all over video,” Illene said.

This year is special, because her family from around the world is joining her celebration.

“Andy’s family is going to be joining us from Africa and the United Kingdom. My parents, I think, are coming from Chippewa Falls, and my brother and sister-in-law from Portland,” Illene said. “So, it’ almost as if we’ve expanded the circle a little bit, which is cool.”

Eleven people. Five cities. One Zoom. Happy Easter! 🐰🌷🥚 pic.twitter.com/9PEObIyVdd — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 12, 2020



While was celebrated different from past years, Illene said it’s actually more in line with how the day was originally celebrated.

“As much as we love the Easter eggs and the Easter outfits and the Easter Lilies and getting together in these huge parties, the first Easter wasn’t like that,” Illene said. “It was a couple of disciples that gathered at an empty tomb. There was actually a lot of grief of the person that they had been following, the Jesus that they had been following had died, and in that death, they found life. They found the story of the resurrection, and so for me, it’s how we find life around us.”

Other churches are still physically meeting, from a distance. LakeView Church in Stoughton hosted a drive-in Easter service. Attendees were able to see and listen to the sermon without breaking social distancing guidelines.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments