Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these 10 Madison food specials

In the mood for corned beef, cabbage and some (green) brews? There’s plenty to go around in Madison this week, so indulge and dine like you’re Irish. Check out these 10 celebratory events, take-home bites and specialty menus to get you in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Sláinte!

Not only is there plenty of pie to go around from Monty’s Blue Plate Diner (think French silk, apple, cherry, strawberry rhubarb and coconut cream), but this week the classic diner is offering a St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Red potatoes and soda bread will be served alongside the traditional corned beef and cabbage, priced for one, two or four people. Place an order by Sunday and swing by Monty’s for pickup on March 17. Purchase tickets here. 2089 Atwood Ave., 244-8505

The traditionally German Essen Haus is going Irish, along with its neighbors, Come Back In Bar and Restaurant. On the menu — corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, bread pudding and more, plus your pick of any light-colored tap bier turned green for the occasion. Essen Haus and Come Back In will be operating at a 25% capacity, with six feet between tables and bar stools to adhere to Dane County’s current public health order. Seating is limited, so reserve a table in advance for March 17, 19 or 20. More details here. 514 E. Wilson St., (608) 255-4674

If a charcuterie board is in your future, browse the Fromagination website and choose from a variety of artisan cheeses with Irish flair. Offerings like Cahill’s Irish Porter Cheddar, Sage Derby and Irish Valley Cheddar are among the list. Check out a cow’s milk cheese blend of Kerrygold’s Dubliner Irish Cheese combined with an Irish Stout, or taste the Cashel Blue, a semi-soft, handmade blue cheese. St. Patty’s Day trays with vegetarian snacks and meat options are available as well. Order here. 12 S. Carroll St., 255-2430



Pizza will be available for Madisonians looking for something a bit more unconventional. But then again, this is not just any pie — we’re talking a pizza with cured corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and sauerkraut. Ian’s Pizza is partnering with Great Lakes Brewing Co. for a pizza and beer curbside pick-up event, where the specialty Rueben Pizza will be paired with either the sweet and toasty Conway Irish Ale or the tropical fruit-infused HazeCraft IPA. Pre-order through Tuesday for pick-up at Garver Feed Mill. Purchase tickets here. 3241 Garver Green, 257-9248

The Cider Farm‘s celebration goes beyond one day as its offering specials from Wednesday to Saturday. Stop by its tasting room to enjoy a full menu of Irish-influenced cuisine. We’re talking seafood chowder, organic beef brisket and shepherd’s pie made with local lamb and pork, followed by desserts of Irish cream cheesecake and chocolate mousse topped with hazelnuts and brandy-braised cherries. The Cider Farm created a special Sunday brunch menu of corned beef hash and eggs and a corned beef crepe with a side of organic greens. Place an order to go or reserve limited seating here. 8216 Watts Road, 217-6217

On the menu at Liliana’s this week is a multicourse feast curated with traditional Irish favorites. The first course is a beef and potato stew with peas and carrots, while the entrée features house-braised corned beef, cabbage and mashed potatoes with an Irish whiskey glacé. Don’t skip dessert — it’s a Guinness brownie with Bailey’s whipped cream and a crème de menthe anglaise. Featured beverages this week include wines such as Grooner Grüner Veltliner and Trimbach Riesling, and beers, including Rebel Irish Cream Latte Hard Coffee. Order here for pick-up. 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, 442-4444

Madison’s Giant Jones Brewing Co. is teaming up with Slide Gourmet Potato Chips to serve up a classic St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Pick a Giant Jones Beer, like the Irish-style Extra Stout, to pair with the meal of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and Origin’s rye bread. Options to add on extra brews are available at the time of ticket purchase, just choose from the Giant Jones selection at pick-up! Purchase tickets here. 931 E. Main St., 620-5172

If freshly-baked dough stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a side of Russian-dressing dipping sauce sounds appetizing, you may want to peek at Bierock‘s St. Patrick’s Day menu. Bierock’s take on the popular Rueben is back for a limited time, and is a featured menu item alongside state-brewed beverages like Titletown Brewing Co.’s Johnny Blood Red. The Green Bay brew, with its rich caramel malts and a touch of roasted barely, won a silver medal for an Irish-style Red Ale at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival. More information here. 2911 N. Sherman Ave., 515-8087

The Statehouse is offering a take-home dinner Wednesday with a full lineup of St. Patrick’s Day eats. Traditional Irish champ, tender cabbage and veggies, slow-cooked corned beef brisket and potato leek soup with crispy smoked bacon and toasted garlic are among the menu items available for pick-up. Dinner is available for orders of two or four people. Order here. 1001 Wisconsin Place, 535-8200

Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen in Sun Prairie is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to host a drive-thru dining event for a good cause. Between noon and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Rueben sandwiches, Irish car bomb cupcakes, and corned beef and colcannon will be sold alongside crowlers of Full Mile beer. One dollar of each item sold will be donated to the Sun Prairie branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. See details here. 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, 318-2074

Hannah Twietmeyer is a contributing writer to Madison Magazine.



