The seeds that grew into Earth Day were first planted by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson more than 50 years ago, and the tradition is still going strong around the world today. There are plenty of events in Madison to celebrate our planet — which is especially pertinent after the United Nations released a report in early April that warns the Earth is “firmly on track toward an unlivable world.”

Help clean up Madison parks, recycle your old electronics or plant trees to help do your part in making a better world for everyone.

Earth Month Cleanup

Join a physically distanced urban cleanup to keep trash out of waterways, hosted by Sustain Dane Community and Ian’s Pizza. Each participant will get a free slice of pizza when the event has concluded. April 16, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Garver Feed Mill

UW Earth Week

UW–Madison is partnering with 20 student organizations, departments and campus offices to host its fifth annual Earth Week. Adopt a plant, attend sustainability seminars and get treated to free food all week. April 18-24, UW–Madison campus

UW Earth Day: Water on the Rise

This day-long event will focus entirely on water — how to improve quality and accessibility, reducing our use and more. Events include virtual and in-person options. April 21, UW–Madison campus

MESBA Earth Day Cleanup

The Monona East Side Business Alliance is hosting a cleanup around the Beltline and Monona Drive for Earth Day this year. Sign up as an individual or with your coworkers to make Monona a little greener. April 21, 1:30 p.m., Mr. Brew’s Taphouse

Earth Day Giveaway

Dane County parks are giving away either an Allegheny Serviceberry bush, a planter with seeds of your choice or a birdhouse during their celebration. Bring your kids and complete the Earth Day scavenger hunt for additional prizes. April 22, 3-6 p.m., Badger Prairie County Park and William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park

Earth Day: Joyful Rebellion

Be part of a joyful protest in downtown Madison in support of the Earth. Everyone is invited to participate. The event will include a parade up Library Mall to the Capitol. April 22, 5 p.m., Library Mall

eARTh Day Art Show and Plant Sale

Join Bierock for a night that includes an art show, plant sale and live music. Five artists will be in attendance selling their work, before live music starts later in the night. April 22, 5-10 p.m., Bierock

Stories re: Growth

This Earth Day storytelling event can only hold 25 attendees, so make sure you get to the venue early. Bring a story to share, and $10 for a ticket with proceeds donated to Freedom Inc. April 22, 7-9 p.m., Foxy Studio

Hilldale Earth Day

Hilldale will be holding a weekend full of events for Earth Day, in partnership with Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin. Look for the clothing donation truck located behind LL Bean — plus enjoy activities like face painting and potting seeds. April 22-23, Hilldale Shopping Center

Free eBike rides

BCycle has teamed up with Bosh eBike Systems to offer free rides in Madison over Earth Day weekend. Riders will get free 60-minute rides, which BCycle hopes will “raise awareness about eBikes as a sustainable, fun and safe mode of transportation.” April 22-24

Monona Earth Day E-Cycling Event

Bring your old electronics, small appliances, styrofoam and corrugated cardboard to Ahuska Park so they can be properly recycled. Most electronics can be recycled free, though some larger applicants may have a cost to recycle. April 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Ahuska Park

Sun Prairie Earth Day

Sun Prairie is holding a city-wide park cleanup effort, with a free beer (or soda) compliments of Full Mile Beer Co. and Kitchen waiting for you when your park is cleaned. April 23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sheehan Park

Earth Day Challenge

Volunteer to clean up your local park with neighbors and friends through the city parks division. Assist with trash pickup, raking, weeding and removing sticks. The city will provide gloves, garbage bags and rakes. April 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Madison Parks

Earth Day at Norman Vethe School Forest and Prairie

Join the Friends of Cottage Grove Library with your family to gain a greater appreciation for the natural world. A master naturalist will lead a nature walk, learn composting basics and give used household items a new life with the “Trash to Treasure” station. April 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Norman Vethe School Forest & Prairie

Bird & Nature Festival 2022

Celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day in one fell swoop this year, with kids activities, music, nature groups and food carts. Check out the Open Door Bird Sanctuary to see birds of prey — like hawks and eagles — up close. April 24, 12-4 p.m., Warner Park