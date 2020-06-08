Celebrate all things local with discounts from more than 80 businesses

Photo by Timothy Hughes

As we navigate the slow reopening of Dane County, Madison Magazine is hosting 608 Day Deals this week to help you stay connected to local businesses in the Madison area.

In case it isn’t immediately obvious, 608 Day is a play on words — connecting our area code and June 8 (6/08).

Find discounts from more than 80 locally owned businesses from June 8-14. Thank you to Kessenich’s Ltd. for helping support this initiative.

In addition to shopping from local businesses this week, we would like to encourage you to support black-owned businesses, initiatives and fundraisers using some of the resources compiled below.

“Part of our magazine’s mission is to lift up and celebrate the people, stories and businesses that make the Madison area a great place to live, which is why this 608 Day Deals offering — organized in early May — seemed like a natural fit for us,” Editor Andrea Behling says. “But we are not blind to the fact that Dane County is not a great place to live for all. We also understand that now more than ever, it’s important where and how you spend your money. Which is why in addition to checking out the week of deals we have compiled, we also urge you to consider supporting other black-owned businesses as well as fundraisers and initiatives that support the Black Lives Matter movement. Celebrating 608 Day would be a lot more meaningful if we made significant efforts to make the 608 a great place to live for all.”

Here are a few other things you can do on 608 Day:

Find all 608 Day Deals here.

