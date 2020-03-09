Cecilia “Babe” R. Wunderlin

Cecilia R. “Babe” Wunderlin, 92, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sienna Crest, Platteville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 3:45 PM., visitation will continue Saturday from 10:00 AM. until 10:45 AM. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Cecilia R. Wunderlin Memorial Fund.

Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Cecilia was born on June 27, 1927 in Phillips, Wisconsin, daughter of John and Stella Berka. She was united in marriage to Francis I. Wunderlin of Potosi, Wisconsin, on April 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1991. After their marriage they moved to the Wunderlin family farm where she lived until 1993. In 1993 she moved to Platteville. “Babe” enjoyed reading, shopping, baking, crafting and playing cards. She shared her baked goods with various businesses in Platteville. She was recognized by the Platteville Police Department with a certificate for her baked goods and generosity. “Babe” enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her many grandchildren.

Babe is survived by her ten children, Marlene Bierman, Korlin “Corky” (Jane) Wunderlin, Terry (Jan) Wunderlin, Randall (Jane) Wunderlin, Gary (Sorrel) Wunderlin, Greg (Patty Francis) Wunderlin, Rebecca A. Wunderlin, Daniel (Stella Mello) Wunderlin, Cheryl (Joe) Adametz and Mary (Alan Flesch) Wunderlin. She was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, daughter-in-law, Barb (Clayton) Wunderlin and son-in-law, Nick Bierman.

The family would like to THANK the staff at Sienna Crest for their love and care for mom, making her final years enjoyable.