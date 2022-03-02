Cecil C. Clayton, Jr.

by Obituaries

Cecil C. Clayton Jr., 95 of Belmont, Wisconsin died on Monday, February 28, 2022 with his children by his side. Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A public visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM (Noon), Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where afterwards a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – 4:00 PM at the Sports Page, Belmont. Burial with military rites will be held at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Cecil Clayton Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Cecil was born on August 9, 1926 in Belmont, Wisconsin, son of Cecil and Cora (Waggett) Clayton, Sr. He was united in marriage to Monica “Pat” Pittz on April 27, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Cecil graduated from Belmont High School class of 1944 and attended the UW short-course in agriculture in Madison. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Cecil farmed for many years in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette county. He owned the Belmont Sale Barn, sold real estate for Clayton Real Estate and insurance for Primerica Insurance. Cecil enjoyed horses, especially draft horses.

He is survived by his two sons, William “Bill” Cecil Clayton, Thomas Cecil (Rebecca) Clayton; three daughters, Debra Jean (Steve) Figi, Sheila Jean (Pete) Klar, and Cora Jean (Jeff) Eastlick; ten grandchildren, Tanya (Pete) Bonin, Lucas (Chelsey) Clayton, Clayton (Nicole) Figi, Adam (Lauren) Figi, Angela (Greg) Heins, Brenna (Matt) Carns, Clinton (Lauren) Buss, Matthew (Erica) Eastlick, Andrew (Nichole) Eastlick and Joshua (Rosie) Eastlick; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce (Hubert) Mester; one brother, Roger Clayton; sisters-in-law, Pauline and Jackie Clayton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, daughter, Barb, daughter-in-law, Jill, parents, brothers, Gordon “Pickel” and Don, Sr., and sister Gola Finkelmeyer

