Twelve individuals have been reported sick and five hospitalized in the latest outbreak of E. coli infections potentially linked to romaine lettuce, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

The outbreak strain has been reported in six states and was identified in a sample of Tanimaura & Antle romaine lettuce in a single-head package. No deaths have been reported.

“Tanimura & Antle recalled its packaged single-head romaine lettuce after officials in Michigan identified E. coli 0157:H7 in the romaine lettuce during routine sampling,” the CDC said in a statement.

It was shown, through whole genome sequencing, that the sample of romaine was the same as the strain identified in sick people associated with the outbreak. But information available is not enough to prove a link in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

“People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) two to eight days (average of three to four days) after swallowing the germ,” according to the CDC.

Symptoms typically include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Fever may occur in some individuals, usually not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).” Due to the time it takes between when a person becomes sick and when the illness is reported, which is an average of two to four weeks, infections may have not been reported yet.

The CDC’s investigation is ongoing to determine if infected individuals became sick from eating recalled Tanimura & Antle packaged single head romaine lettuce. The agency says it will give updates when there is more information available and advises consumers and retailers not to eat, sell or serve the recalled romaine lettuce at this time.

Two additional, unrelated outbreaks of E. coli infections are also currently being investigated by the CDC — one that has sickened at least 23 people in 12 states and another that’s caused 21 illnesses and one death in eight states. The CDC has been unable to trace the sources of the other two outbreaks.

