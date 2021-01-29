CDC formally extends eviction moratorium through March

MADISON, Wis. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally extended the eviction moratorium in a statement Friday.

The order was set to expire Jan. 31 but has now been extended through March 31.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said she signed the extension because evicting tenants who are unable to make rent or housing payments could be “detrimental” in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation’s health,” Walensky said. “Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace. The pandemic has also exacerbated underlying issues of housing insecurity for many Americans. Keeping people in their homes and out of congregate settings — like shelters — is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the CDC’s decision was likely, as federal deals and signs from earlier in the week had pointed to an extension.

