CDC: First case of Omicron variant detected in United States

by Kyle Jones

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed Wednesday that a recent case of COVID-19 was caused by the Omicron variant, the CDC announced.

The CDC confirmed that the case was caused by the Omicron variant using genomic sequencing. This is the first detected case caused by the variant in the US.

Officials said the person had traveled to South Africa and returned on November 22. The person is fully vaccinated and showed mild symptoms but is improving and self-quarantining.

According to the CDC, all close contacts have tested negative.

