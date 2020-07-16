CCB fire-bombing investigation: 5 new images released, ATF offers reward for info

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have released five new images and are offering a reward for information in the case of a fire-bombing at a downtown Madison building last month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Thursday that it is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of more people in connection to an incident at the City-County Building at 211 S. Carroll St.

Federal agents are helping Madison police and fire officials investigate after someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County building on June 24. No one inside was injured, but the building sustained damage.



Investigators said they believe more people participated in or have information about the incident.

The ATF announced a $5,000 reward on June 24 shortly after the incident happened, calling for the identification and apprehension of a man suspected of carrying out the fire-bombing.

With help from the public, law enforcement was able to identify him, but officials said new details have emerged causing them to seek the identities of additional people who were in the downtown area in the early morning of June 24.

“This was a dangerous incident that put a number of lives at risk,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division, said in the release. “The public’s safety and their ability to call 911 for help should never be put in jeopardy. We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”

The Dane County sheriff and Madison police’s interim chief also joined the ATF in asking for the public’s help identifying the people pictured in five images the ATF released Thursday.

“This criminal act put hundreds of adults and children at significant risk of death or injury,” Mahoney said. “We need the public’s help in identifying those responsible for this thoughtless act.”

“The actions of criminals in this case endangered lives and destroyed property,” Madison police Chief Vic Wahl said. “This behavior will not be tolerated by the Madison community, and I urge anyone with information about the identities of these persons of interest to step forward, so that those responsible can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com. Officials asked tipsters to provide as much detail as possible.