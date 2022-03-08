CBS Sports, Turner Sports announce March Madness broadcasting teams

by Kyle Jones

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announced the broadcasting teams for this year’s NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, featuring some familiar faces.

Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will host studio coverage for CBS Sports from New York during the first week of the tournament, alongside Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Wally Szcerbiak.

During the second week of the tournament, Johnson will host studio coverage in Atlanta with Gumbel staying in New York.

Nabil Karim will host Turner Sports’ studio coverage during the first week of the tournament with Candace Parker, Seth Davis, Rex Chapman and college coaches to be announced later. Dwayne Wade will be part of Sweet 16 coverage in Atlanta and Adam Lefkoe will give updates from New York during the first two rounds.

The following broadcast teams will cover games from courtside:

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

* Regional Weekend Announce Teams (Remaining pairings listed alphabetically)

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn

Tom McCarthy, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson and reporter Jon Rothstein will cover the games in the First Four on March 15 and 16 on truTV. Karim, Parker, Davis and Chapman will provide studio coverage from Atlanta.

Selection Sunday is March 13, and the 68-team field will be announced then.

