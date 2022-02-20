CBS News: US intel reports show Russians ordered to invade Ukraine

by Kyle Jones

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr Tanks move during Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus on Saturday. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fueling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north.

WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence reports show that Russian commanders were ordered to invade Ukraine on Sunday, CBS News reports.

A U.S. official reportedly told CBS News that the order does not mean an invasion is guaranteed. Russian President Vladimir Putin could change his mind, but commanders on the ground are drawing up details for how they would move in their sectors of the battlefield.

The move comes after weeks of tension along Ukraine’s eastern border, and multiple warnings by the Biden administration that invasion was imminent.

In an appearance on “Face the Nation,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. believes Russia is “moving forward” with invasion plans, even after the Kremlin denied any plans of attack.

Russia has stationed about 150 thousand troops, warplanes, and equipment around the borders of Ukraine as well as neighboring Belarus.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine was also moved from Kyiv to Lviv, and multiple countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

President Biden has said that if Putin attacks Ukraine his country will be heavily sanctioned.

