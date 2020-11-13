CBS News: Joe Biden wins Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, Trump secures North Carolina

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ATLANTA, Ga. — CBS News reported Friday that President-elect Joe Biden is the presumptive winner in Georgia based on final vote tallies.

Georgia’s 16 electoral votes bring Biden’s total to 306. CBS News projected Biden would win the presidency on Saturday.

CBS News has also projected Donald Trump as the winner of North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes, bringing his total to 232.

