CBS News projects Joe Biden as winner of presidential election

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Joseph R. Biden Jr. has been elected the 46th President of the United States in a victory over incumbent Donald Trump, according to projections from CBS News.

CBS News declared Biden’s victory Saturday after Biden took the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

CBS News also called Wisconsin and Michigan for Biden on Wednesday. Victories in the Rust Belt states helped edge his count to 270 Electoral College votes.

The Trump campaign filed lawsuits on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. Georgia and Michigan judges dismissed the lawsuits the following day.

Trump also announced he wants a recount in Wisconsin. However, he cannot legally do so yet. Election results have to be certified by municipalities, counties and the state before a recount can be requested. He would also have to be within 1 percent of Biden.

Trump is within that margin as of Friday evening, but that’s based on unofficial results. Results do not become official until canvassing is completed.

