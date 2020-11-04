CBS News: Biden projected to win Michigan

Site staff by Site staff

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Image

CBS News projected Wednesday afternoon that Joe Biden will win Michigan, garnering a total of 253 electoral votes for the Democratic presidential nominee.

The state adds 16 electoral votes for Biden as he inches closer to the 270 mark. President Donald Trump is trailing with 213 electoral votes.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Michigan. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/0wJx4F3Bhc — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.