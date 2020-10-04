Garage fire in Janesville leaves $60,000 in damage, officials say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A garage fire occurred at 460 Glen Street around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

Janesville Fire and Police Units quickly put out the fire shortly after arriving on scene. The detached garage had two vehicles in it at the time of the fire.

The garage and the vehicles inside are considered a total loss. The fire left around $60,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured. Police say the cause of the fire is unknown.

