Caufield tabbed Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Cole Caufield named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The Stevens Point native is the second Badger to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

MADISON – The Big Ten Conference handed out their postseason awards and Cole Caufield cleaned up.

The Badger Forward not only was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year, but he was tabbed the scoring champion after scoring 24 points in 24 conference games.

Caufield was also named to the All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten First-Team.

The Stevens Point native scored 19 goals and tallied 17 assists in 36 games last season.

