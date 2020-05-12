Caufield tabbed Big Ten Freshman of the Year
MADISON – The Big Ten Conference handed out their postseason awards and Cole Caufield cleaned up.
The Badger Forward not only was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year, but he was tabbed the scoring champion after scoring 24 points in 24 conference games.
Caufield was also named to the All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten First-Team.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year 💯
First-Team All-Big Ten 👏
Big Ten All-Freshman Team 🏆
Big Ten Scoring Champion 🔥@colecaufield (@CanadiensMTL)
🦡 – https://t.co/yvkF24gkbL pic.twitter.com/ZD0gUprEuG
— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) May 11, 2020
The Stevens Point native scored 19 goals and tallied 17 assists in 36 games last season.