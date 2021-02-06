Caufield scores twice as Badgers skate by Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Just 64 seconds in the first period Cole Caufield found the back of the net and Wisconsin had an early lead on Minnesota.

It wouldn’t last, but Caufield would break the tie again with 7 minutes left in the third period and that’s when the fun began for Tony Granato’s squad.

Seconds later Dylan Holloway split the Minnesota defensemen and scored and then Holloway would deflect the puck off of Roman Ahcan’s helmet for another Badger goal.

UW skates by Minnesota 4-1. The two will play again Saturday night.

