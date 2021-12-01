Cathy A. Custer

by Obituaries

Cathy A. Custer, 57, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M., Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Cathy A. Custer Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Cathy was born on January 10, 1964 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, daughter of Frank and Virginia “Ginny” (Jansen) Cunzenheim. She was married to Michael Custer on April 7, 2007 in Las Vegas. She worked at Dick’s Supermarket, Platteville, and later Piggly Wiggly, Platteville. Cathy graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1982. She enjoyed fishing and traveling. Cathy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; four children, Chad Grimesey, Shawna Grimesey, Tosha (Saige Randell) Rozelle and Gina (Gene Carroll) Grimesey; 13 grandchildren; four sisters, Deb (Doug) Custer, Sandy Douglas, Tammy (Jim) Montgomery, and Kerry (Jason Lockhart) Cunzenheim; one brother, Dave (Misti) Cunzenheim and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law,Velda Custer, brother, Timothy, granddaughter, Sinsaraty Irons, brother-in-law, Mike Douglas, niece, Mandy Douglas and nephews, Kasey Custer and Taylor White.

