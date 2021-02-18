Catherine Mary Thompson

ARENA – Catherine Mary “Kit” Thompson, age 62, of Arena, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Kit was born on Aug. 28, 1958, in Santa Clara, Calif., to Robert and Virginia Butler. After Robert passed away, Virginia and her five children moved to Wisconsin, where she married Norman Haugen, joining their two families and adding four more siblings to Kit’s life.

She attended college at UW-Whitewater and, in 1980, graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught at Cuba City for a year before marrying her sweetheart, Dale. They married on June 6, 1981. Together, they have raised four sons with whom they have shared their love of camping, traveling, and spending time with family.

Kit took a job at the State Bank of Cross Plains until the birth of her twins. After all of her children were in school, she returned to her calling of teaching at St. Francis-Xavier. She enjoyed her work, bringing a seemingly endless supply of patience, a joyful demeanor, and her faith in Christ to her classroom each day.

True to who she was, Kit spent much of her time caring for her mother and her grandchildren after her retirement in 2010. She frequently filled her days with brunch at cafés across the state, followed by a visit to an antique store (or three), before stopping for pie to round out the day.

Her fun-loving personality and ability to make anyone smile and laugh was truly a gift. She embraced every situation with grace and a light-hearted attitude that left a positive impact on those she met. She was always supportive, respectful, and humble in her kind acts of service for her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; her sons and their families, Jason and Missy Thompson and their children, Dristen and Bradyn Kriebs; Shawn and Tracy Thompson and their children, Hailey Carter and Colton Thompson; Ben and Kira Thompson and their children, Lukas, Braelyn and Weston; and Brant and Lillie Thompson and their son, Jonathon; her siblings, Terri (Steve) Lybeck, Pat Butler, Bill (Julie) Butler, Anne Salinas, Glen (Kathryn) Haugen, Marty (Cheryl) Haugen, Eric (Joanie) Haugen and Chris (Jerry) Swanson; her uncle, Elroy Ecker and his family; her brothers-in-law, David (Ginny) Thompson and Dennis (Rose Theis) Thompson; sisters-in-law, Joan (David) Haugen, Ginny (Steve) Nelson and Debbie (Dave) Becker; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Butler; her mother, Virginia Butler Haugen; her stepfather, Norman Haugen; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services will be held.

