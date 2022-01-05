Catherine “Cathy” Purdy

Verona – Catherine “Cathy” A. Purdy, age 86, passed away on December 31, 2021, in Verona, WI.

She was born on July 28, 1935, in Ashton, WI to parents Raymond and Rosalie (Hellenbrand) Adler.

Cathy married Lee Purdy on June 7, 1958, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton. She believed strongly in her faith and was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona. She worked for Meyer’s Store and for her friends Larry and Alice Turner.

Cathy is survived by her 3 children, Daniel, Carole (Greg), and Wayne (Tania); 2 grandchildren, Colton and Sierra; 2 sisters, Sybilla (Jim) Frey and Nancy (Paul) Parnello; 2 brothers, Arther (Hellen) Adler and Kenneth Adler.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lee and her parents.

A special thank you to Four Winds Manor, Verona and to Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care, and also to St. Andrew Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

