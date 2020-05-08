Catfish River Music Festival canceled

STOUGHTON, Wis. — A popular music festival is Stoughton is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, the seventh annual Catfish River Music Festival will not take place in 2020.

The free festival plans on returning in 2021 and will be held over Fourth of July weekend.

The Opera House is asking for donations in order to keep the festival free.

To donate, head to catfishrivermusicfest.com.

