Catering company furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reported that the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments