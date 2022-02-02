Catching up with McFarland’s Matt Hamilton ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics

by Susan Siman

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin this week with the opening ceremony on Friday. It will be 7 a.m. in Madison and 8 p.m. in China.

Even though the opening ceremony hasn’t happened, competition is already underway in several events, including curling.

All eyes will be on the pride of McFarland: Nina Roth and Becca and Matt Hamilton.

News 3 Now’s Susan Siman spoke with Matt Hamilton before he left for Beijing.

Matt Hamilton: “I’m super excited. You know, these last four years have gone by really fast. It’s already upon us, pretty pumped to give it another whirl and hopefully run it back.”

Susan Siman: Yeah. You have been here before, but how do you think Beijing is going to be different than Pyeongchang?

Matt Hamilton: “Obviously my family and friends don’t get to go and cheer, so that’s the downside. But I do have my sister, which is more than most people can say. So I do have one family member that’s going to be there to support me and whatnot. So, you know, it’s going to be different. But given this current climate and what we’ve been through, we played a world championship in front of no fans before. So I think I think we’re mentally prepared (for) pretty much whatever they can throw at us.

Susan Siman: How has the pandemic affected your practices? Have you been able to travel to games, or, I mean, how have you navigated this in an Olympic year?

Matt Hamilton: “Yes. Normally, at this time in the season, I would be at about 90 games of grueling competitive curling matches in the season, and I’m probably at (maybe) 20. So it’s a little bit different, but I have spent a lot more time practicing and getting stones in that regard. So it’s a little bit different, but you know, I’ve obviously played in a lot of big events and played a lot of curling, so I’m pretty excited to get out there and play with the team again because we have a great team system and, you know, I’m just excited to see what we can do.”

Susan Siman: What about Becca? Did you and Becca have to qualify separately? Was that a little bit nerve-wracking?

Matt Hamilton: “Her team is so good, so good and not to take anything away from second place U.S. team, but back as (a) team, it was head and shoulders the best team in the women’s side. My team took a similar route as we did the last go-round where when we got to the best of three finals, we lost the first game and then had to win three straight or two straight to qualify for the Olympics. So it was probably a little more nerve-wracking for her because she was able to do her thing… and basically just sit back and watch Big Brother hopefully make it there too.”

Susan Siman: Have there been any kind of sendoff ceremonies or anything fun in McFarland getting ready?

Matt Hamilton: “Oh, we’re locking down. We’re not, like even if they threw one, it would be like a virtual one or something. So unfortunately, yeah, it’s very different to send off than it was the last go-round. There’s a lot more pageantry and you know, I miss it being the social butterfly that I am. But again, I want to keep everybody safe, not just like me not getting sick to go there. But if I was ever sick and got someone to take out, I would feel just terrible. So it was for the best. And you know, I’m pretty understanding what’s going on. I just try and control the things I can, and everything else is kind of go with the flow.”

Susan Siman: Well, best of luck. We’re so excited for you. You know, everybody in Wisconsin is going to be glued to the television rooting you on. Bring that gold back again. Come on, we’re going to get a twofer.

Matt Hamilton: “Yeah, that’s fun.”

READ MORE: And she’s off: Doug Moe gets the backstory on the Madison ski jumper’s last-minute Olympics berth

Susan Siman: Safe travels and enjoy the games. Have a wonderful time.

Matt Hamilton: “Thank you so much.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.