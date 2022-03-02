Catch a leprechaun at a Rock County park, you could win a prize

by Kyle Jones

$1.3 million: The market value of a leprechaun's pot of gold, which contains 1,000 gold coins weighing one ounce each

JANESVILLE, Wis. — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and Rock County has a great way to get in on the fun.

Leprechauns will be spread out across parks in the county, searching for gold. Each one will tell you if the gold is in their park.

Take a selfie with a leprechaun or the pot of gold between March 4-18 and send it to parks@co.rock.wi.us or the Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger. If you’ve got the luck of the Irish, you could win a prize.

The leprechauns, and maybe the gold, can be found at Beckman Mill, Carver-Roehl, Gibbs Lake, Magnolia Bluff, Sportsman’s, and Sweet-Allyn parks.

They will not be hidden and will be easily seen from trails. Do not disturb them.

Rock County will post clues on Facebook for where each leprechaun is located beginning March 4.

