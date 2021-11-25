Catalytic converter taken from vehicle; more vehicles believed to have been targeted, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen early Wednesday morning in downtown Madison, and police said more people may be victims.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the theft happened in the early morning hours in the 400 block of North Henry Street. While no other thefts have been reported, police said they believe other vehicles were targeted and more thefts may be discovered.

The suspects may have worked as a team, with one person serving as a lookout, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

