Cat Care Clinic

Best of Madison Profile

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

Best Veterinarian | Silver Winner

For more than 30 years, Cat Care Clinic has provided veterinary care for Madison area cats and is honored to be among the veterinarians voted Best of Madison. With its main office on Madison’s west side and satellite location downtown, cat people can easily access the exceptional care of this group of six feline-dedicated veterinarians and their skilled support staff. As confirmed from raving reviews, cat parents can relax and know their cat is in the care of dedicated “catvocates” whose mission is to make every cat’s, and cat parent’s, experience as low-stress and enjoyable as possible.

East Madison, 1006 E Washington Ave, 833-9750; West Madison, 322 Junction Road, 833-9750; catcareclinic.net

For more Best of Madison winner profiles, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments