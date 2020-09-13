Cast of Parks & Rec coming together for Wisconsin Dems fundraiser

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The cast of the hit NBC show Parks & Recreation will be coming together next week to support Wisconsin Democrats.

According to a tweet from the group Saturday, a live-streamed ‘town hall’ meeting will air at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 17. An exclusive question and answer session will start at 8:30 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Parks & Rec will be holding a Town Hall meeting THURSDAY, September 17 at 8PM. Donate any amount and get exclusive access to the Q&A at 8:30.https://t.co/Y0KJHLJzUR pic.twitter.com/1oDCKUFQu4 — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) September 12, 2020

To attend the meeting, Wisconsin Democrats asks that you make a donation on its website. They say donations will go toward “ensuring that [President] Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.”

Cast members Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Jim O’Heir, Retta, and show creator Michael Schur are scheduled to appear during the stream. The show ran on NBC in the early 2010s to critical acclaim for its portrayal of a small Indiana town’s parks and recreation department.

No word on if L’il Sebastian will be making an appearance.

