Cashton man charged with multiple offenses related to sexual assault of child

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

SPARTA, Wis. — Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with multiple offense related to sexual assault of a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, the charges stem from incidents that occurred as far back as 2011.

Leuck was released from jail Oct. 15 after posting a $1,000 cash bail.

Since the initial arrest, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received additional allegations from four more victims. The victims told authorities they were children when they were sexually assaulted, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation. Once complete, additional information will be send to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.