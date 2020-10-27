Cash, keys taken during burglary on Madison’s southwest side, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. –Madison police said car keys, cash and a cell phone were taken during a burglary early Saturday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Montclair Lane around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

A couple reported the incident when they woke up and found the wife’s purse missing.

Police found a sliding glass door partially open and believe it may have been accidentally left unlocked.

Responding officers found the woman’s purse discarded outside, the release said. Cash, car keys and a cell phone were missing.

The victims also believe the burglar rummaged through their cars which were both parked in the garage, the release said.

