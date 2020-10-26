Cash, cigarettes stolen during burglary at Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone stole money and multiple cartons of cigarettes after breaking into a gas station early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Shell station at 950 S. Park St. around 5:30 a.m.

Officers said someone gained entry to the store by breaking out a piece of particle board that was covering an old window area.

